THE Nigeria Football Federation has stated that Mr. Bitrus Bewarang remains the Technical Director of the football –governing body and that at no time has the body called for applications from candidates for his position, not to talk of appointing anyone into the post.

“This clarification becomes necessary against the background of wide-circulating but totally misleading reports of the appointment of Mr. Daniel Amokachi, a former Super Eagles captain and coach, as head of NFF technical department,” Chairman of the NFF Technical and Development Committee, Alhaji Yusuf Ahmed Fresh, said in Abuja on Wednesday. “The NFF has been bemused by this unfounded story, which no doubt must have embarrassed Mr. Amokachi himself.”

Yusuf Fresh, who is also member of the CAF Technical and Development Committee, commended His Excellency, President Muhammadu Buhari GCFR, for appointing Amokachi as ambassador of Nigerian Football, saying that “Mr. Amokachi richly deserves this appointment as someone who served our dear nation meritoriously on the field of play as a player and coach.”

NFF’s Director of Communications, Ademola Olajire, added that “while the NFF does not and will not foreclose the possibility of a major role for Ambassador Daniel Amokachi in the federation in the future, the truth is that presently, such an appointment has not been made.

“Ambassador Amokachi no doubt deserves all the regard and respect befitting his new role as an ambassador. He should not be dragged into needless controversies such as this. The NFF, once more, enjoins the generality of the media to retain the important work ethic of fact-checking and verification, and beware of empty wildfires lit by obscure online cells that lack any iota of credibility.”

– Feb 19, 2020 @ 12:55 GMT |

