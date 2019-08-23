MOHAMMED Sanusi, General Secretary of Nigeria Football Federation, NFF has been appointed by the Confederation of African Football, CAF to serve as the match commissioner for Saturday’s CAF Confederation Cup first round, second leg match between Ashantigold of Ghana and Akonangui FC from Equatorial Guinea.

Both teams ended their first leg encounter in Equatorial Guinea 1-1. The return clash is scheduled for the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi.

Sanusi has also been appointed by world football –ruling body, FIFA, as match commissioner for the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifying match between Sierra Leone and Liberia scheduled for Freetown’s Siaka Stevens Stadium on Sunday, September 8, 2019.

The match is a first leg encounter, with the clash of the Leone Stars and the Lone Star starting at 4.30pm Sierra Leone time.

Burkina Faso official Jean Ouattara will be the referee, with his compatriots Abdoura Wogbo (assistant referee 1), Kouka Ouedraogo (assistant referee 2) and Boureima Sanogo (fourth official) also on duty. Former FIFA referee Bonaventure Coffi Codjia from Benin Republic will be the referee assessor.

