UDOH, also a member of the NFF Marketing, Sponsorship and TV Rights Committee, was honoured for having attended and reported at 10 Africa Cup of Nations championships and presented with a certificate.

The event at the Tulip Inn in Cairo was held to recognize journalists who had reported at 10 or more Africa Cup of Nations finals, and was attended by Egypt’s Minister of Sports, Ashraf Sobhi. There were 12 honourees in all, including South Africa’s Mark Gleeson and Senegal’s Babacar dit Khalifa, who have each attended 15 finals.

“The Nigeria Football Federation congratulates Mr. Udoh on his award and wish him many more active years in good health so that he can cover even more Africa Cup of Nations championships,” NFF’s Acting President, Barrister Seyi Akinwunmi, said.

Udoh has covered the biennial flagship competition of the Confederation of African Football since the year 2000, bar the 2006 finals, making AFCON 2019 his 10th expedition.

The event was held in collaboration with AIPS Africa (foremost Nigerian journalist and analyst Mitchel Obi is President, and also AIPS Vice President) and the Egyptian Sports Press Association.

– July 15, 2019 @ 18:39 GMT |

