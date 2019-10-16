NFF holds Match Commissioners’ seminar in Abuja

THE Nigeria Football Federation will hold the annual Match Commissioners’ seminar in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja on Thursday.

Danlami Alanana, secretary of the NFF Match Commissioners Committee, told thenff.com that the event will hold at Merit House, Maitama within the FCT and will welcome match commissioners of the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL), Nigeria National League (NNL), Nigeria Women Football League (NWFL) and the Nigeria Nation-Wide League One (NLO).

Thenff.com also learnt that NFF 2nd Vice President/ Chairman, League Management Company, Mallam Shehu Dikko will declare the event open, after a welcome address by the Chairman of the NFF Match Commissioners Committee, Alhaji Babagana Kalli.

NFF’s Director of Competitions, Mr. Ayobola Oyeyode; Chief Operating Officer of the League Management Company, Mallam Salihu Abubakar and; FIFA instructor, Alhaji Mohammed Adebayo Ameenu will serve as resource persons at the seminar.

While Oyeyode will speak on Match Commissioning: An Overview, Abubakar will dwell on Problems and Weaknesses of Match Commissioners in Nigeria, and Ameenu will deliver a paper on Match Reporting: A Critical Analysis.

-Oct 16, 2019

