THE Nigeria Football Federation, NFF has expressed deep shock over the death on Monday of Head Coach of Nigeria Professional Football League, NPFL club, Lobi Stars of Makurdi, Solomon Ogbeide.

“We are heartbroken about the death of Coach Solomon Ogbeide. Words are inadequate to describe the sense of loss. There was no doubt that he was among the very best in the country and even on the African continent, having led Lobi Stars to the group stage of this year’s CAF Champions League competition.

“Our hearts go out to Lobi Stars Football Club and its management and staff, the Nigeria Football Coaches Association and the immediate family of Coach Ogbeide,” NFF General Secretary, Dr. Mohammed Sanusi, said on Tuesday.

Reports stated that Ogbeide, a former member of the executive council of the Nigeria Football Coaches Association, slumped and died after suffering low blood pressure.

The late Solomon Ogbeide was highly respected in coaching circles in the country, for his knowledge, energy, experience, diligence and encouragement of upcoming professionals in the coaching field.

“We pray that Almighty God will grant his soul peaceful rest and grant those he has left behind the fortitude to bear the loss,” Sanusi added.

