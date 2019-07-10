NFF sets up Member Associations Adhoc Committee

THE Nigeria Football Federation has in line with its Statutes set up a Member Associations Adhoc Committee, saddled with the responsibility of maintaining excellent relationship with its 44 affiliate bodies.

Acting President of the NFF, Barrister Seyi Akinwunmi, made this known to thenff.com on Wednesday, while underscoring the importance of having such a body in order to constantly and firmly keep the affiliate bodies on the same page with the supreme –governing body for the game in the country.

Akinwunmi also disclosed that the membership is composed of the current zonal coordinators, with himself as chairman, while Ibrahim Musa Gusau, Chidi Ofo Okenwa, Yusuf Ahmed Fresh, Emmanuel Ibah and Babagana Kalli are members.

NFF General Secretary, Dr. Mohammed Sanusi, will serve as secretary of the committee

All the Football Associations in the 36 States of the Federation and the Federal Capital Territory are members/affiliates of the Nigeria Football Association, alongside the Nigeria Referees Association, Nigeria Football Coaches Association, Players’ Union (National Association of Nigeria Professional Footballers) and the Leagues (Nigeria Professional Football League, Nigeria National League, Nigeria Women Football League and the Nigeria Nationwide League One).

