THE Niger State Ministry of Sports Development on Tuesday, says it would collaborate with Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN), Niger Chapter, to develop sports in the state.

Mr. Emmanuel Umar, Commissioner of Sports gave the assurance in Minna when the caretaker committee chairman of SWAN in the state, Mr. Dan Amasingha led members of the association on a courtesy visit to the ministry

“I assure you that the ministry will work together with the Niger state chapter of the SWAN to enable us to succeed,’’ he said.

Umar said that the ministry would ensure that the association was given the opportunity to contribute to sports activities within and outside the state.

Earlier, Mr. Dan Amasingha had appealed to the ministry to always carry SWAN along in its activities.

“We are appealing that SWAN members should be appointed into the various sports associations in the ministry to enable you to succeed,’’ he said.

Amasingha said that sports were a media-related event that could not succeed without adequate media coverage.

