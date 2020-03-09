GOV. Willie Obiano of Anambra has described winners of male soccer event of ongoing Police Games as `formidable side’.

The winners are Team Zone 9 that defeated Force Headquarters, Abuja 2-1 to earn the event’s gold medal. The Force Hq took home the silver.

However, zone 7 emerged as the third-placed winners to settle for a bronze medal.

The finals were held at the Otuocha Stadium, Anambra East LGA with the state chief executive in attendance to cheer the finalists.

Obiano, while commending the players said football was a unifying factor that rally people together.

“If you play fast, you play alone, but if you want to get far, you go as a team,” he stressed.

The Commissioner of Police Interpol, Garba Umar, who was the immediate past Police Commissioner in Anambra State, thanked Obiano for hosting the Games and being personally present at some of the venues.

He praised the governor for upgrading most of the facilities to standard levels. “You can see that the weeklong event has been impressively well organised.

“In fact, Anambra has proved to other states that they have the capacity to carry host even bigger events.

“Hopefully, we shall come back to Anambra for another great event because they are doing great,” he said.

The coach for Zone 9, Boniface Eneh said it was the tactics and technicality he adopted that brought them this far.

He also hailed his boys, saying that he expected to see them in bigger tournaments.

The occasion was preceded by a novelty match between high ranking Police Officers and Unity FC of Aguleri, which the police won 3-1.

Mar. 9, 2020

