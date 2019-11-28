Ijeoma Okigbo, has been nominated for the prestigious Nigerian Sports Award (NSA).

Okigbo, a sports journalist, alongside two others made the cut for the 2019 Print Journalist of the Year category which would be awarded on Friday at the Eko Hotels and Suites, Lagos.

The NSA, in its eighth edition is an annual event to honour, reward and appreciate sports women and men who have excelled in their respective fields and may have won laurels for Nigeria.

Upon receiving a congratulatory letter from the NSA committee, Okigbo expressed joy and gratitude to God for the opportunity.

“The nomination alone is a great one for me. It is a plus to my career and I am grateful to God that my work was found worthy for the nomination.

“This will spur me to become a better journalist, a better story teller and to always see the big picture.

“It (nomination) might sound little but I am immensely grateful to God for it,’’ Okigbo said.

Other categories for this year`s awards include Racket Sports Person of the Year (Tennis, Table Tennis, Badminton and Squash), Team Sports Person of the Year (Handball, Volleyball, Football, Basketball).

Others are, Combat Sports Personality of the Year (Wrestling, Karate, Judo, Taekwondo and Boxing), Individual sports person of the year (Weightlifting, Athletics), Basketball player of the Year, Coach of the Year, Discovery of the Year, Footballer of the Year (male and female).

The Journalist of the year category include Print, radio, television and photo. (NAN)

-Nov 28, 2019 @15:13 GMT

(Visited 7 times, 7 visits today)