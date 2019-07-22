WARRI Wolves Football Club of Delta in Enugu on Monday edged past Dynamite Football Club of Benin, 5-3, on penalty to gain promotion to 2019/2020 Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL).

The match was one of the Nigeria Nationwide League (NNL) play-off in four centres.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Wolves goalkeeper, Onome Owotate, saved a penalty shootout as his players scored all their five kicks.

With the result, Warri Wolves have qualified to play in the forthcoming 2019/2020 NPFL season.

Speaking after the match, Dynamite Force FC coach Sani Sanduana said he was satisfied with his players’ performance.

” We missed lots of chances in the halves but we could not convert our penalties.

” I do not believe that we lost because of the rain as we had been training under the rain and sun.

” You can see that we lost in the game through penalty shootout after the full time duration,” Sanduana said.

He said that his team were far better than their opponents and wished them luck in the forthcoming NPFL season.

Warri Wolves Coach, Ojo Osagie, expressed joy over their promotion to the NPFL and said that his team were tactically sound than their opponents.

” This is Nigeria Nationwide League play-off and I expected it to be tough for the two teams and it lived up to its billing.

” We are going home to work more on the team because there are bigger tasks ahead; before the commencement of the NPFL nobody will recognise this team,” Osagie said.

Osagie noted that he felt disappointed when the centre referee called for a replay after his goalkeeper saved one of the match penalties.

In other results of the play-off, Jigawa Golden Stars defeated Nigeria Air force (NAF) 3-1 in Jos centre, Akwa Starlets trounced Shooting Stars 3-0 in Asaba as Adamawa pipped FRSC FC 2-1 in Markudi centre.

Jigawa Golden Stars, NAF FC, Akwa Starlets and Warri Wolves will play in the 2019/2020 NPFL season.

-NAN

BE

JULY 22, 2019 20:20 GMT

(Visited 1 times, 2 visits today)