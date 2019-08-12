ADAMU Ahmed, a club official, on Monday said the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) has made a positive impact on the development of football at the grassroots in Gombe state.

Ahmed, the Media Officer of Gombe United FC’s Under-15 team, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja the league made the impact on football in Gombe through his club.

He said his club’s players have, through the experience from the NPFL/La Liga Under-15 project, have represented the North East region at Under-15 and Under-13 events.

“This helped them to be considered for the NFF/Future Super Eagles tournament at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo.

“The NPFL tournament has helped the players to build more confidence in themselves and as well develop their capacity both in terms of mental and physical strength,’’ Ahmed said.

“This has helped to attract football scouts and agents from various clubs.

“ Some of my players have attracted the interest of some scouts and agents who were present during the tournament.

“These agents include the representatives of Ambassadors Football Academy and De Real Victorious (DRV) Football Academy, all from Lagos.

“They have picked some of our players, the likes of Ibrahim Sani,Yusuf Hassan and Sunday James.

“Some of these players have since honoured the invitation of these football academies in Lagos,’’ the club official said.

“But the players’ appearance at the NFF/Future Super Eagles tournament’s under-15 and under-13 categories led to their being screened for slots into the national under-15 and under-13 teams,’’ he added.

Ahmed said the team was now preparing for the Stephen Keshi Memorial Tournament billed to begin on Saturday and is being organised by the National Association of Nigerian Professional Footballers (NANPF).

“We are now preparing for the Stephen Keshi Memorial Tournament in Asaba, and there are five players from Gombe and one from Bauchi among the representatives from the North-East Nigeria,’’ he said.

The club official said the NPFL development programme has so far been wonderful, especially the 2019 NPFL/La Liga tournament held in Abuja earlier this year at the FIFA Goal Project.

“The NPFL is the highest level of the football league in Nigeria and it has been helping to train relevant stakeholders to develop players of international quality who can compete favourably with other top quality players in the world.

“So, I am happy that my players are there with them,” he said.

-NAN

– Aug. 12, 2019 @ 18:57 GMT |

