THE Coach of Rangers International FC of Enugu, Benedict Ugwu, says the team will humble the Sunshine Stars FC of Akure when they meet in Enugu on Thursday.

Speaking to newsmen in Enugu on Wednesday ahead of the encounter, Ugwu boasted that Sunshine would not escape defeat at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium, Enugu.

Rangers will on Thursday trade tackles with Sunshine Stars of Akure in the rescheduled Nigeria Professional Football League match day one.

Ugwu said that Rangers needed the victory to climb the league table and that they would ensure victory in the match.

He regretted that the club could not get the three points against Adamawa United FC in match day two in Gombe.

”No doubt, Sunshine Stars are a good club and they have the players to surprise us so we are not going to underrate them.

”We are going to bring them down with goals because we have the strikers, who will deliver the goals,” he said.

Ugwu advised his players to go for early goals to destabilise their opponent.

He further charged the strikers to start scoring goals early to reduce the work load on other departments.

”Rangers are a household name in Nigerian football but that does not mean that we are going to see the league as secondary,” he said.

The coach said that he would continue to shuffle his players in the domestic league.

Speaking on the goalkeeping department, Ugwu said that the club had an avalanche of goalkeepers competing for the number one shirt.

” We have almost five goalkeepers in the team and all of them are good to go but it must be one after the other,” he said. NAN

– November 13, 2019 @ 16:25 GMT |

(Visited 4 times, 4 visits today)