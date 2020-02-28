THE Minister of Youth and Sports, Sunday Dare, has urged the Main Organising Committee (MOC) and the Local Organising Committee (LOC) for the National Sports Festival (NSF) to work hard and ensure a successful festival.

Dare, who was represented by Gabriel Aduda, Permanent Secretary in the ministry, made the call at a joint meeting with the MOC and LOC in Benin on Friday.

“We have before us a very heavy task; it’s not by any means a small feat. We have a lot of work to do in preparations for the national sports festival tagged Edo 2020.

“But one beautiful thing about it is that we are certain that this is not an impossible task. All it will require from us as the MOC and the LOC is that we join hands together in giving our best and making this work.

“We acknowledge the commitment of Gov. Godwin Obaseki and his Deputy, Philip Shaibu to this cause. From the discussion we had in Abuja, you see that they are committed to making this work.

“They are committed to sports development not only in the state but the entire federation.

“So, what we are here to do is to bring the passion and commitment that have been displayed by our leaders.

“The 20th national sports festival is expected to be the best that has ever been held in the history of this country,“ he said.

The minister urged every member of the committees to play their parts very well.

In his remarks, Secretary of the LOC, Emmanuel Egbinosa, said that they were ready to provide standard facilities and organisation for a successful hosting. (NAN)

