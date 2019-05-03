THE organisers of the 10km Okpekpe Road Race, have said Sniffer Dogs, Choppers and Horses, would be deployed as part of security measures for the 7th edition of the annual marathon at Okpekpe, Etsako West Local Government Area of Edo.

This was disclosed by the Security Coordinator of the race, Austine Gbaraba, at a press conference in Benin on Friday.

He said the deployment of horses and dogs, was in addition to hundreds of security personnel that would be engaged to man strategy points, before, during and after the race which would take place on May 25.

He noted that the essence of the security arrangement was aimed at getting Gold Label for the race and to guarantee​ safety of 100 elites athletes, and other participants and officials for the race.

“We are fully ready in the area of security preparation for the race. We are working with the Police and other security agencies to guarantee safety for everybody for the race.

“Aside the snigger dogs and horses that will be available, choppers will be deployed for area surveillance and will take record of everything.

“As for the sniffer dogs and horses, they are also for security purposes as well as crowd control,” he stated.

Similarly, the University of Benin Teaching Hospital (UBTH), said it would make available two ambulances with emergency equipment and Para-Medics.

The hospital’s Head of Accident and Emergency Department, Dr Jude Nwashilli, made this disclosure at the press conference.

He said that every measure that would ensure quick response to emergency situation for the road race had been put in place.

Nwashilli said aside from the ambulances and para-Medics, nurses and doctors had been engaged to response to emergency situations.

He, however, advised that to avert some emergency situations, it would be proper to test the fitness level of the athletes.

No fewer than 100 elites athletes from 15 countries, including China, USA, Ethiopia, South Africa, Ghana and Zimbabwe, had registered for the race. (NAN)

– May 3, 2019 @ 17:25 GMT |

(Visited 4 times, 4 visits today)