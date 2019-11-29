THE Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, on Friday inaugurated a 12-member committee to ensure adequate preparation and participation of Team Nigeria at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

The minister, while inaugurating the committee in his office in Abuja, urged members to ensure a hitch free participation at the games.

“This committee is saddled with the responsibility of ensuring adequate preparations for Team Nigeria at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics and Paralympic Games,” he said.

Dare also tasked the committee to work closely with relevant stakeholders to ensure Team Nigeria not only prepare well, but win medals at the games.

In his reponse, the Chairman of the Committee, Mr Olusade Adesola, who is also the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Youth and Sports Development, said the committee would work round-the-clock to ensure success.

He called on the media and other stakeholders to support the committee in the task ahead.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that members of the committee include Habu Gumel, Brig.-Gen. Emico Eruwa, Mrs. Hauwa Kulu-Akinyemi and Ademola Are.

Others are Dr Paul Onyeudo, Mrs. Toyin Madein, Mary Onyali, Mr Samuel Abiodun Owoborode, Emma Meeting (Assistant Secretary) and Mrs. Tayo Oreweme as the Secretary.

NAN reports that the Tokyo 2020 Olympics is scheduled to hold between July 24 to Aug. 9, while the Paralympics will take place from Aug. 25 to Sept. 6. (NAN)

– Nov. 29, 2019 @ 17:17 GMT |

