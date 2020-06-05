WELLINGTON Jighere, the 2015 world scrabble champion, on Friday in Abuja said an online scrabble competition against Team Pakistan will prepare Nigerian players for future events.

Jighere told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) the competition was needed in the face of a gradual return of sports activities after a halt few months ago due to COVID-19.

Nigeria is scheduled to take on their Asian rivals on Sunday in the competition tagged “Online Bilateral Scrabble Showdown’’.

“We (players) decided we need to do something to get busy and we reached out to our colleagues in Pakistan and they accepted the challenge.

“It is a one-day event with 10 games in a round-robin form. We are grouped into Team A and Team B. The same thing applies to our counterparts in Pakistan.

“Each team will comprise 10 players. So, we will have 20 players in all representing Nigeria, with one of them being female,” Jighere said.

The two-time African champion also said efforts were being made to engage other countries to participate in the competition.

“South Africa has accepted the challenge and hopefully next week, we will be competing against them,” he said. (NAN)

– Jun. 5, 2020 @ 13:45 GMT |

(Visited 2 times, 2 visits today)