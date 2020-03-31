Organisers of the inaugural Nigeria Horse Week have announced an indefinite postponement of the event in compliance with the Federal Government’s lockdown directive against the spread of the coronavirus.

In a statement made available to News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on Tuesday, the organisers said a new date would be announced later.

“Please note that the Nigeria Horse Week 2020 earlier scheduled to hold from April 17 to April 19, 2020 at the Guards Polo Club, Mambilla Barracks Asokoro, Abuja, has been postponed.

“A new date will be communicated in due course” .

According to Anthony Obiorah, Project Manager of the 2020 Nigeria Horse Week, who signed the statement, the postponement was in keeping with the Federal Government’s ban on all social activities pending as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

He also said the decision to postpone the two-day event was to keep to the Federal Government’s ban on all social activities pending when the virus is curtailed.

The 2020 Nigeria Horse Week was launched with a focus to recognise and celebrate the culture and positive impact of the equestrian industry in Nigeria.

The event intended to feature horse racing, polo and show Jumping championships among other entertainment and lifestyle activities.

This year’s programme tagged: “Unlocking the Economic Potential of the Nigeria Horse Sport Industry,” aimed at tapping from the cultural, agricultural and economic tourism impacts such event can bring. (NAN)

– Mar. 31, 2020 @ 13:55 GMT |

(Visited 4 times, 4 visits today)