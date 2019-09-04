ZENITH Business Suite of Lagos, organisers of the maiden edition of Osun Heritage International Half-Marathon, on Wednesday said they would give out 8,000 dollars each to the race’s international male and female winners.

Aderemi Akinwale, the Race Coordinator, who disclosed this during the half-marathon’s press conference/logo unveiling in Osogbo, said cash prizes for the event would be in three categories.

“The cash prizes will be given in three categories, with 8,000 dollars each being given to the first male and first female in the international prize category.

“Also, the sum of N1 million each will be given to the first male and first female in the national prize category, while N750,000 each will be given to the first male and first female indigene of

Osun who makes it to the finish line in the Osun indigene category,’’ he said.

Akinwale said the half-marathon, which is scheduled to hold in Osogbo on Nov. 23, was being expected to attract over 20,000 participants, both from home and abroad.

“Athletes or participants will run through a 21.5 km route along Osogbo’s major roads, starting from the State Secretariat roundabout in Abere and terminating at Freedom Park, Old Garage Area,” he explained.

The race coordinator said in order to give room for easy participation, the registration fee for the marathon was put at N1,000 only.

“The registration form has been made available across all the all local government areas and all tertiary institutions in Osun.’’

He added that security, live camera coverage, ambulances and hospital care arrangements had already been made for the event.

“We have made elaborate preparations and intend to sustain the raceand make it an annual event,’’ Akinwale said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the half-marathon is being organised by Zenith Business Suits in partnership with the Osun Government.

“It is to mark Gov. Gboyega Oyetola’s one-year period in office as Osun governor,’’ the race coordinator said.

In his address at the occasion, Biyi Odunlade, the Supervisor of Osun Ministry of Social Protection, Sports and Special Needs, explained the thinking behind the half-marathon.

“The programme is linked to the first year anniversary of the governor because sports is important to living and governance.

“Whether as an independent entity or organisation, we all need sports to survive.”

He said when the governor was approached with the idea of the half-marathon and, being a sports-loving governor, he told them he was in support.

Odunlade said the governor has never neglected sports and the half-marathon was to appreciate him and also sensitise the public to the importance of physical exercise.

“We are preaching to the people to ensure that they don’t die young. It should not always be about looking for money, they should take time to walk or run around their house to keep themselves healthy and safe.

“We are organising this half-marathon to let people have a sound mind in a sound body,” he said.

NAN

– Sept. 4, 2019 @ 18:19 GMT |

(Visited 3 times, 3 visits today)