THE Oyo State Ministry of Youth and Sports as well as other sports stakeholders in the state have commenced efforts aimed at repositioning Shooting Stars Sports Club (3SC) for greater heights.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that a meeting toward achieving the goal was held at the ministry on Wednesday in Ibadan

The meeting presided over by Mrs Olubisi Adegoke, the Acting Permanent Secretary of the ministry, and attended by stakeholders, deliberated extensively on the challenges and solutions.

NAN recalls that efforts by 3SC, popularly known as Oluyole Warriors, to return to the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) suffered setbacks.

The team had on Monday lost its bid to gain promotion to the NPFL after an O-3 loss to the Akwa Starlets at Asaba in the Nigeria National League (NNL) Southern Conference play-off.

Adegoke said that the meeting was aimed at evolving strategies to reposition the club and revive its old glory.

She said that the meeting, which lasted more than three hours, came up with far reaching recommendations to be forwarded to Gov. Seyi Makinde for approval.

Adegoke assured 3SC supporters, both at home and abroad, that the state government would rekindle the confidence they have in the club.

NAN reports that the meeting was attended by representatives of 3SC, Oyo State Sports Council, Oyo State Football Association and other football stakeholders.

JULY 25, 2019 08:24 GMT

