SEUN Fakorede, Oyo State Commissioner for Youth and Sports, says the state will witness a paradigm shift in sports development under Gov. Seyi Makinde.

Fakorede made the disclosure on Friday while receiving the executives of Sports Writers’ Association of Nigeria(SWAN), Oyo State Chapter in his office.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the SWAN delegation was led by its Chairman, Mr Niyi Alebiosu.

“Under the leadership of Gov. Seyi Makinde, Oyo State will witness paradigm shift in sports development.

“We have amazing plans that very soon we’re going to churn out in details.

“His Excellency, Gov. Seyi Makinde has interest of the youths of the state at heart, and he is an unrepentant progressive supporter of sports generally.

”With the insight that I have into his agenda, they’re amazing. What

I want to do is to be a loud speaker to amplify what the speaker says.

“And who is the Speaker in this context- Engineer Seyi Makinde. This is because I believe in the programme and projections that he already has,” he said.

The commissioner expressed satisfaction with Makinde’s vision, saying he was in the ministry to optimise, embellish and see to the full manifestation of the agenda.

“I am okay by it and it is good enough to take Oyo State to greater heights in both youth and sports development,” he said.

Fakorede appreciated the SWAN executives on their visit, promising not to be a commissioner for football, but all sports.

“I appreciate this visit as a good one because personally I don’t joke with press and media generally.

“That’s why my arms are so open in this capacity and I appreciate the media houses present here,” he said.

Earlier, Alebiosu thanked the governor for fulfilling the promise he made during electioneering by appointing a real youth to head the ministry.

He advised the commissioner to take advantage of the Minister of Sports, who also hails from the state, to get maximum support of the Federal Government.

The SWAN chairman also charged him to use his good office to develop sports facilities across the state.

He said that sports can only thrive in an atmosphere where facilities are available.

Alebiosu enjoined the commissioner to bid for the National Sports Festival during the administration of Makinde, noting that it would help in upgrading the sports facilities in the state.

He assured the commissioner of partnership and support from major members of the association in the state to achieve success.

The SWAN chairman urged him to work with real sports stakeholders to ensure he gets the desired results.

NAN reports that on the delegation were Akeem Abas, Vice-Chairman, Eniola Afolabi, Ex-Officio, Femi Amusan(AIT), Yinka Bode-Are(NAN), Dapo Okunnubi(Inspiration FM), Dhikrullahi Akinola(Oyo Insight), among other members.(NAN)

– Aug. 30, 2019 @ 18:49 GMT |

