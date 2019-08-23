THE Kwara State Chapter of the Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN), has reiterated its readiness to partner relevant stakeholders to ensure the completion of the association’s secretariat.

The Chairman of the Kwara chapter of the association, Mr Jimoh Bashir, stated this on Thursday in Ilorin when he led other executive members of the association on a courtesy visit to the office of the Nigeria Pillar of Sports, Chief Donatus Ejidike.

Bashir, who described the relationship between the office of the Pillar of Sports and SWAN as strong and cordial, pledged to continue to support the programmes and activities of the Pillars of Sports without hassles.

He stressed that the priority of the body was to ensure that all lined up programmes towards moving the association to the next level was achieved without delay.

Responding, the Nigerian Pillar of Sports, Chief Donatus Ejidike, who expressed appreciation to the present leadership of SWAN, promised his unflinching support toward completing the Secretariat.

Chief Ejidike who pledged to donate 300 blocks to SWAN, assured that his office would also work with other stakeholders to ensure the dream of having a befitting SWAN Secretariat was accomplished.

In his remark, the Chairman of the Kwara football Association, Malam Musa Idris, reaffirmed the commitment of the FA to assist SWAN not only in the completion of its secretariat but also in all its programmes aimed at achieving target goals.

NAN

Aug. 23, 2019 @ 15:50 GMT /

(Visited 4 times, 4 visits today)