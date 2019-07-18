THE term of the President of the Nigeria Football Federation, Mr. Amaju Melvin Pinnick as the 1st Vice President of the Confederation of African Football along with that of the 2nd and 3rd Vice Presidents expired today.

In line with Article 22(4) of the CAF Statutes, every two years when elections are held at the CAF Congress (as took place today), the CAF Executive Committee on the proposal of the CAF President, elects a 1st, 2nd and 3rd Vice President respectively from among its members.

Significantly, the renewal of Amaju Pinnick’s tenure was not proposed by the CAF President because of fundamental differences on focus and direction.

Pinnick accepted the decision of the President as it aligned with his own view having considered matters surrounding the administration of African Football which has dovetailed into the Nigerian Football space. He will however remain a bonafide member of the CAF Executive Committee to continue with his madate as such.

Pinnick further noted: “It has however been an excellent opportunity to serve as the number two football administrator in the entire African continent and my commitment to the game is perpetual while my support for my colleagues in the Executive Committee remains steadfast. I congratulate Omari, Lekjaa and Danny on the assumption of their new roles as 1st, 2nd and 3rd Vice CAF Presidents respectively”.

July 16, 2019

