THE organiser of Nigeria Pitch Awards, Shina Phillips has joined other optimists, tipping the Super Eagles to lift the African Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Egypt.

Phillips gave the hope in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) while speaking on the chances of the Gernot Rohr-tutored team in Africa’s biggest football event.

NAN reports that the senior national team will begin their campaign in Egypt on June 22, with a game against the Swallows in the War, Burundi national team.

Nigeria will attempt to lift the AFCON trophy for fourth time when the hostilities begin in the 32nd edition of the competition.

The team, however, will have to first qualify from a group of underdogs that has Madagascar, Burundi and Guinea.

Phillips said that the Eagles had put up a good performance during the qualifications; hence, they needed to sustain the tempo to win the coveted trophy.

“The Super Eagles have shown class and fighting spirit during the qualification stage. They have also showed courage, so what is left is to sustain the tempo.

“I think it is a team that is determined to do well, so they are in the position to win the cup for the fourth time, I have no doubt about that.

“The squad is well assembled and balanced with an experienced coach in the saddle, maybe some little efforts should see them go far in the tournament and eventually win it.

“We have done well in years past, but this year might be a little different from the previous years, yet if we can imbibe the spirit of `I can’ the cup will be ours,’’ he said.

Phillips said that other countries in contention for the 2019 AFCON will have Nigeria to battle with, adding that the Eagles could match any team in Africa, strength for strength.

“Ours is a team of young determined players who can match any team strength for strength and tactics for tactics in Egypt.

“Other countries like Egypt, Morocco Algeria, and Senegal can also be considered as favourites but with the current form of the Eagles, other teams should also be afraid.

“This present squad of senior national team should be able to square up with others in Africa without fear and obviously, they are the clear favourites for the trophy among other few,’’ he said. (NAN)

