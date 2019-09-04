RANGERS International Football Club of Enugu on Wednesday began a one-week camping programme in Anambra to enhance their preparations for the 2019/2020 Nigerian football season, a club official has disclosed.

Norbert Okolie, the club’s Media Officer, said in a statement in Enugu that the camping programme which started on Wednesday would end on Tuesday.

He said the club would specifically use the exercise to heighten their preparations for the 2019/2020 CAF Confederation Cup competition.

“We do not want to take A.S Pelican FC of Gabon for granted, because no team is a pushover in the continent.

“The Flying Antelopes are currently in a closed camp at Nanka in the Orumba South Local Government Area of Anambra to adequately prepare for the first round first leg match against A.S Pelican FC.’’

Okolie said the match would be played at Lambarene in Gabon at the Stade Jean Koumou, about 150 kilometres away from the country’s capital city of Libreville.

He assured that the players in the Rangers camp presently were ready for the battle and were brimming with confidence after several test matches played across the country.

“We will beat A.S Pelican with the calibre of players the club management was able to recruit to beef up the team.

“Rangers will be good representatives in all the competitions we are going into, starting from the CAF Confederation Cup tie.

“When I look at the array of star players in our fold, I cannot but talk tough as we are sure to make a very good outing for Enugu and Nigeria at large.

“While I do not want to sound too confident, but I also hope that we will all put our acts together and challenge for trophies on all front.

“The management has done well in bringing players from other top sides in the country, and this will put all players on their toes,’’ Okolie quoted one of the club’s strikers, Ifeanyi George, as saying.

Okolie disclosed further that the club was set to repeat their feat of playing in the continental competition’s group stage.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Rangers had then reached the group stage after a 10-match unbeaten run.

NAN

– Sept. 4, 2019 @ 18:39 GMT |

