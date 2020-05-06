Rangers Int’l FC mourns Ofo-Okenwa

RANGERS International FC of Enugu on Wednesday mourned the Enugu State Football Association (ENSFA) Chairman, Chidi Ofo-Okenwa, who died in the early hours of Tuesday.

Rangers’ Media Officer, Norbert Okolie in a statement, said that Rangers family, were still in shock over the seasoned football administrator’s death.

According to him, Rangers board, management, coaches, players and staff have joined millions of football aficionados around the world to mourn the sudden passing of the Enugu State FA Chairman.

“We also joined the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) to mourn their late Executive Committee Member, who was also Nigeria National League (NNL) Chairman and Enugu State FA chairman,” Okolie said.

In an emotion-laden voice, the Club’s General Manager, Davidson Owumi, described the death of Ofo-Okenwa as a great loss to the whole nation with regard to the round leather game.

He said that Ofo-Okenwa would be missed by the football family in the nation and Africa because of his wealth of experience in the round leather game.

“I am indeed short of words to describe the feelings going round in the camp of Rangers on the sudden death of the Enugu FA Chairman Chidi Ofo-Okenwa.

“We can’t come to grips with the sad fact that our dear FA boss is no more. So life is indeed cruel in this situation.

“This was a man that came up with a lot of contributions as we made plans for the burial of our late player, Ifeanyi George, few weeks back.

“Okenwa’s death is not fair to us in Rangers and it is a very big loss,” he lamented.

Owumi prayed to God to grant his immediate family the fortitude to bear the loss and urged the entire football family in the country to key into the positives he left behind.

“May his gentle soul rest in peace,” he prayed.

The Club’s Secretary, Ferdinand Ugwuarue said: “A great Iroko has fallen and it will take some time to grow another.

“He left us when his massive intellectual prowess was most needed to solve a complex federation’s challenge of a time.

“We in Rangers International FC, will miss his inestimable support,” he said.

He said that Akpugo, Nkanu West Local Government Area had lost a great son in Okenwa, saying that the great football administrator would forever be remembered or his great works in his field of endeavour. (NAN)

May 6, 2020

