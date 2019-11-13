CHELSEA youngster Reece James has become the latest Premier League star to be signed by Jay-Z’s sports management company Roc Nations Sports as the 19-year-old signed on Tuesday.

The American management company have been quick to snap up the talented defender as well as his sister Lauren, a forward for Manchester United, and their father Nigel, who runs his own elite coaching academy.

Roc Nation will now manage the family’s activities both on and off the pitch, including commercial deals, media relations and ‘brand strategy’.

The James clan joins the Roc Nation Sports International football family that consists of Jerome Boateng, Romelu Lukaku, Kevin de Bruyne, Eric Bailly and Axel Witsel.

Reece is one of a number of Chelsea youngsters who have reaped the rewards of Frank Lampard’s faith in academy talent.

The full back has forced his way into Lampard’s first team plans and scored in the Premier League’s side 4-4 thriller against Ajax in the Champions League recently.

The 19-year-old said: ‘Joining the Roc Nation family alongside my own family is a very special feeling. Family means everything to me, and I could tell from day one just how highly Roc Nation values it.

‘I look forward to a great partnership with Roc Nation who will manage my off-the-pitch activities as only they can.’

