OSUN Babes of Osogbo and Dream Stars FC of Lagos have both retained their spot in the Nigeria Women Premier League (NWPL).

Both clubs left it late for penalty kicks to decide their fate in the 2018/2019 NWPL Relegation Playoffs on Wednesday at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium in Abuja.

Osun Babes defeated Kaduna Queens 4-3 on penalty kicks after a 1-1 draw at regulation time.

Invincible Angels of Gboko lost 2-4, also on penalty kicks, to Dream Stars FC of Lagos after a 1-1 draw.

The quartet finished bottom in their various groups in the abridged league.

They needed playoffs to decide which two clubs remain in the league and the other two to be relegated to the Nigeria Women Professional League.

Meanwhile, the first match saw the Osogbo-based club and the Kaduna team produce a rather boring first half encounter.

But the second half began with two goals in quick succession in a bid to make amends.

The Osun team who appeared to be under pressure was rewarded for their many efforts to unsettle their opponents defence.

Winifred Eyebhoria was brought down inside the penalty box in the 49th minute and earned a penalty kick in her favour.

Teammate Sarah Iloduba Sarah converted from the spot three minutes later to earn her side the lead.

Five minutes afterwards, a clumsy defensive error from Osun Babes became an advantage for Kaduna Queens as Anita Msughter made no mistake to equalise.

Efforts from both sides to claim the maximum three points in the game proved abortive as penalty kicks shootout was needed to settle the scores.

The teams also mourned the death of two players with Police Machine of Uyo who were involved in a car accident on Tuesday.

They wore black armbands and observed a minute silence for the departed players.

NAN

– Oct. 3, 2019 @ 10:05 GMT |

