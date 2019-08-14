TECHNICAL Adviser Gernot Rohr has called up 23 players for the Super Eagles’ international friendly with the Senior National Team of Ukraine scheduled for Dnipro Arena on Tuesday, September 10, with Saudi Arabia-based Skipper Ahmed Musa at the head of the roster.

Tyronne Ebuehi, who missed the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations finals where Nigeria won bronze due to injury, has been recalled after recovering from injury, and Oluwasemilogo Ajayi Kelechi Iheanacho, cut from the roster just before the AFCON, and have been told to fly to Ukraine.

England –based duo Alex Iwobi and Iheanacho have been listed in midfield roles. Germany –based goalkeeper Emil Maduka Okoye has been invited for the first time, as Scotland –based midfielder Joe Aribo, but there is no place for South Africa –based goalkeeper Daniel Akpeyi.

Goalkeepers Francis Uzoho and Ikechukwu Ezenwa, defenders William Ekong, Kenneth Omeruo, Leon Balogun and Jamilu Collins, midfielders Wilfred Ndidi and Oghenekaro Etebo and forwards Victor Osimhen, Moses Simon, Henry Onyekuru and Samuel Chukwueze have also been called.

Ukraine is rated number 25 on the FIFA ranking while Nigeria is 33rd.

23 EAGLES FOR UKRAINE FRIENDLY

Goalkeepers: Francis Uzoho (Anorthosis Famagusta, Cyprus); Ikechukwu Ezenwa (Heartland FC); Emil Maduka Okoye (Fortuna Dusseldorf, Germany)

Defenders: Olaoluwa Aina (Torino FC, Italy); Tyronne Ebuehi (FC Benfica, Portugal); Chidozie Awaziem (FC Porto, Portugal); William Ekong (Udinese FC, Italy); Leon Balogun (Brighton & Hove Albion, England); Kenneth Omeruo (CD Leganes, Spain); Jamilu Collins (SC Padeborn 07, Germany); Oluwasemilogo Ajayi (Rotherham United, England)

Midfielders: Alexander Iwobi (Everton FC, England); Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester City, England); Oghenekaro Etebo (Stoke City FC, England); Kelechi Iheanacho (Leicester City, England); Joe Aribo (Glasgow Rangers, Scotland)

Forwards: Ahmed Musa (Al Nassar FC, Saudi Arabia); Victor Osimhen (Lille OSC, France); Moses Simon (Levante FC, Spain); Henry Onyekuru (AS Monaco, France); Samuel Kalu (Girondins Bordeaux, France); Paul Onuachu (FC Midtjyland, Denmark); Samuel Chukwueze (Villarreal FC, Spain)

