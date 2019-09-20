By Benprince Ezeh

AUDU Adamu, head Coach of Nigeria’s beach soccer team, has said that his team has all it takes to challenge Brazil, Portugal and Oman in the group stage of the 2019 FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup scheduled to hold in Asunción, Paraguay from November 21 to December 1.

Nigeria will begin her campaign against Portugal on November 22, Oman on November 24, before facing the competition favourite Brazil in Group D’s final match two days later on the grounds of the Paraguayan Olympic Committee, Luque.

Adamu told journalists that the team would only be able to achieve their dream in Paraguay by surpassing the quarter final achievement recorded at the 2006 and 2007 editions, if adequate preparations are made.

“Brazil are the world champions and have won the title five times and Portugal has won it too, but Nigeria has beaten Brazil 9-4 in 2011 at the Copa Lagos, no African team has achieved that feat. Two months ago, Senegal lost 6-1 away to Portugal.

“We are not going to the World Cup to make up numbers, we want to make a statement in this World Cup, but how can we do it? Early preparation will give us the confidence to stand against any team. We are the only national team going to the World Cup in November as others have attended their World Cup,” Adamu said.

– Sept. 20, 2019 @ 18:04 GMT |

(Visited 4 times, 4 visits today)