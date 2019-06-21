LAGOS State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Thursday approved the appointment of Oluwatoyin Bolowotan as the new Director-General of the Lagos State Sports Commission (LSSC).

The Director of Public Affiars, Titi Oshodi in a statement in Lagos said Sanwo-Olu also approved the disengagement of Babatunde Bank-Anthony as Director-General of the commission.

“Hakeem Muri Okunola, the Head of Service, says the appointment is in line with ongoing re-organisation of the state public service for efficient service delivery.

“The appointment is with immediate effect,” she said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Bolowotan is an astute sports administrator and founder of Bolowotan FC.

-NAN

BE

– June 20, 2019 @ 08:05 GMT |

(Visited 6 times, 6 visits today)