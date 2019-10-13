WE Are Prepared For The Event—Gov

Lagos State is ready to host participants and visitors coming for the Under-20 Women World Cup that will be hosted by Nigeria in 2020, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu assured yesterday.

The Governor said the state has started to put in place all facilities required to host the sport fiesta, ahead of its take-off, noting that Lagos would do all within its capacity to make participants comfortable and their experience rewarding.

Sanwo-Olu said this while on inspection of the sporting facilities at the National Stadium in Surulere with the Minister of Sport and Youth Development, Mr. Sunday Dare.

Sanwo-Olu said: “We have started to put facilities in place for the event, and we need to do more. Some are wondering if we have the capacity and willingness to do it. I said yes. It is for us to turn our talk into action, by preparing the sport facilities to be used for the event within the state.

“In few months, we will be super ready. We have seen on this pitch that everything is working. We only need to see what other infrastructure we need to bring to all our stadia, as soon as possible. We need to see what other uplift and upgrade we need to put up in these places and other training pitches around.”

Beyond upgrading stadia to be used, Sanwo-Olu said the State Government would be partnering hotels and stakeholders in the transport sector to create seamless movement for participants to and from the event venues, adding that accredited medical teams and security operatives would be working assiduously to ensure the sporting fiesta conforms to standards FIFA would be proud of.

The visit to the stadium by Sanwo-Olu and Dare came two months after FIFA delegates declared Lagos fit as one of the host cities of the competition.Dare said the upgrading exercise embarked on by the Government would turn around the stadium’s fortunes to what Nigerians would be proud of.

