THE Southeast Zonal Assembly of the Nigeria Football Federation, NFF, has called on the governors from the region to support the Nigeria Professional Football League, NPFL, clubs from the region. The assembly urged the governors to lift Premier League Clubs out of their present difficult situations.

The assembly in a communique signed by Ome Desmond, chairman, communique drafting committee, urged the governors and well-meaning people of the southeast to lift the zone from lack of and very poor state of the few existing sports facilities in the region, especially the high level of encroachment on sporting grounds and open spaces in the zone. It also proposed a pre-season Football Tournament in honour of late Nnamdi Azikiwe.

“The proposed Nnamdi Azikiwe Pre-season Tournament shall be unveiled for Southeast League Clubs and the maiden edition shall commence at the end of this football season,” it said.

The assembly urged affiliate football bodies in the region to meet up their affiliation conditions to their parent bodies so as to give legitimacy to their operations. “Coaches from the zone are advised to take advantage of the Nigeria Football Federation, NFF, grading/training programmes to develop their capacities on the job.

“We also advised that state football federations and their affiliate should ensure that they obtain relevant statutes of NFF, CAF, FIFA and competition rules and regulations in order to be conversant with the prevalent trends in modern football. The Assembly also emphasized that payment, appointment and publishing of referees appointments are the duties of State FAs

The Assembly commended the NFF for its clarion call on all its affiliates to upgrade their statuses in line with the modern dynamics of the game.

– Jan. 25, 2020 @ 11:45 GMT |

