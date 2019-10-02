THE Chairman of Lagos State Chapter of Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN), Debo Oshundun, on Wednesday said the chapter has secured a partnership with the Spanish La Liga organisers.

Oshundun told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos that the partnership was in respect of the 2019 Bet9ja SWAN Cup competition.

NAN reports that the 2019 Bet9ja SWAN Cup competition is expected to start on Monday and end on Oct. 11.

“On the sponsorship drive for the competition, we have been able to secure partnerships and sponsorships, and the event will be all-encompassing.

“We expect a better organised games this year, because we have had more sponsors partnering with us and we have been living up to expectations.

“We now have additional partners this year and, importantly, we have the Spanish La Liga organisers who have entered into partnership with us. They will be providing the match balls that will be used during

the games.

“The balls that we will use for football during the games are the ones being used during the La Liga matches in Spain,’’ Oshundun said.

He added that Lagos SWAN also has Nilayo Sports, Honeywell Nig. Ltd. and others as partners.

Oshundun also said the games would be used to promote unity and sportsmanship among the pen-pushers turned sportsmen.

“We want to have active participation in the sports, not as reporters or editors but as active participants. That is the reason we have added three more sports to the event.

“We discover that not every one of us wants football, hence the need to have additional sports, namely table tennis, chess and scrabble, to make the games more benefiting to all members.

“The spirit behind the games is for bonding and not necessarily competitive. It is not good for us to just be reporting, but we should also have our members playing active roles in the sports as well,” he said.

Oct. 2, 2019

