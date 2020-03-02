THE Minister of Youths and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, on Monday, said the 2020 National Sports Festival (NSF) would not be postponed due to the fear of the spread of coronavirus.

Dare, who spoke through Peter Nelson, the ministry’s Director of Planning/member of the festival’s Main Organising Committee (MOC), said there was no cause for alarm.

“The 20th NSF tagged `Edo 2020’ is on track. The Games will go on as scheduled. There is nothing to be worried about.’’

He disclosed that he (Dare) had directed the setting up of an isolation centre to take care of any case of the virus.

“The ministry’s Director of Sports Medicine is already working closely with the Edo State Government to ensure a hitch-free festival. We have no doubt that everything will work well.”

Nelson said the rumor about postponing the Festival was unfounded and emanating “from mischievous people whose wish cannot come to pass.

“We are on top of the situation and we are going to have a very successful Festival.’’

He assured that the Ministry was on course in all preparations after its officials embarked on an inspection last week.

“We found out that all the facilities are almost ready, with finishing touches being put on some.

“To underscore the importance and readiness for the Festival, the Minister had met last week with officials of the Ministry of Health and a delegation of WHO to collaborate on how to curb communicable diseases like tuberculosis and other viral infections.’’

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the 2020 NSF is billed to hold from March 22 to April 1 in Benin. (NAN)

– Mar. 2, 2020 @ 19:25 GMT |

