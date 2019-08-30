THE Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, has revealed plans to establish Athletes Sustenance Fund (ASF) to take care of the welfare of Nigerian athletes and sportspersons.

Dare disclosed this when he visited the Nigerian contingent camp in Morocco to spur them to victory in the ongoing 12th African Games in Rabat.

The minister, according to a statement by the Director of Press in the ministry, Mrs Blessing Lere-Adams on Friday in Abuja, expressed concern on the need for a sustained welfare package for athletes.

He stressed the need for the fund so that athletes would not suffer financial deprivation in the period when there was no tournaments.

Dare maintained that improved welfare would allow those representing the country in various tournaments to be more committed and patriotic.

He said that the ministry would work with relevant stakeholders, including the private sector, to create the revolving fund.

“Ensuring the sustenance and securing the commitment of our athletes will be largely dependent on their consistent welfare and provision of modern sport facilities.

“To this end the ministry intends to create an Athletes Sustenance fund (ASF),” the minister said.

He also noted that previous initiatives on a similar fund would be examined with the aim of coming up with a revolving fund that would best serve the athletes while being self sustaining. (NAN)

– Aug. 30, 2019 @ 17:09 GMT |

