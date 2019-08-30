THE delegation of Super Falcons to the Tokyo 2020 Olympics women’s football qualifying match against Algeria in Blida on Wednesday will return to Nigeria on Friday.

African champions Nigeria took a comfortable 2-0 lead into the return leg scheduled for the Agege Stadium, Lagos on Tuesday, 3rd September. An own goal by the Algerians in the 14th minute was increased by Amarachi Okoronkwo in the 53rd minute, earning the Falcons a handsome win.

On Thursday evening, the Embassy of Nigeria in Algeria hosted the delegation to a dinner where the Charge d’Affaires, Mr. Muritala Jimoh applauded the efforts of the ladies.

“You played very well and made us proud. The 2-0 victory made us walk very tall and will give us bragging right for some time to come,” he said, noting that the Algerians made heavy capital of their 2-1 defeat of the Super Eagles in the semi-finals of the Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt last month.

Leader of delegation, Alhaji Yusuf Ahmed Fresh thanked the Embassy chieftains and other officials for the hosting while assuring that the Super Falcons will swiftly complete the job in Lagos on Tuesday.

“The 2-0 win here stands us in very good stead to reach the next round. But the Falcons will not under-rate the Algerians. They will be business-like and aim to conclude the fixture quickly so they can focus on the next round in the qualifying series,” said Fresh.

The Falcons will fly direct into Lagos on Friday and immediately begin preparations for the return leg.

Meanwhile, the Algerian delegation to the match will also land in Lagos on Friday.

