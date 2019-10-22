NAMIBIA recorded their first win of the T20 Cricket World Cup qualifiers on Tuesday in Dubai, defeating Scotland by 24 runs in their second Group A game.

Namibia won the toss and chose to bat, scoring 159 runs for the loss of six wickets in the game played at the ICC Academy.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Scotland came on to chase but pulled 135 runs for the loss of eight —- their second consecutive loss at the tournament.

Man of the match, Namibia’s Jonathan Smit, said the team needed the win.

“We needed to win. We gave our best and we look forward to the next one’’.

Namibia lost her first game to Papua New Guinea.

NAN reports that Nigeria are in Group B of the competition, and have lost their two games so far.

They lost to Jersey on Saturday and Canada on Monday.

