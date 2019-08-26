TUNISIA has the capacity to host the African Olympic qualifying tournament in table tennis for Tokyo 2020, the President of Tunisia Table Tennis Federation (TTTF), Lotfi Guerfel, has said.

Guerfel made the assertion while speaking on the Africa Table Tennis Federation (ATTF) decision on Sunday to hand over the hosting right to the country.

“We have the required experience to stage a world-class tournament and the Olympic qualifying tournament will not be an exception.

“We will be hosting the Africa Top 16 Cup as well and we are ready to welcome the whole continent,’’ he said.

Madagascar is expected to host the 2020 Africa Cadet and Junior Championships, while Cameroun will stage the African Senior Championships

Tunisia was chosen ahead of Algeria during the 33rd Annual General Meeting (AGM) of ATTF held in Rabat, Morocco on Sunday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that eight of the 13 delegates voted for Tunisia, while five voted for Algeria.

NAN reports that Egypt that has secured the sole slot for the team event for Africa for the Tokyo 2020.

Two Egyptian players are expected to compete in the singles and doubles event of the Tokyo Olympic Games.

The qualifying tournament in Tunisia will produce another four males and four females to complete the African slots for the Olympic Games in Japan.

Nigeria lost the team events slot to Egypt in the men and women’s categories at the final of the 12th African Games with Egypt winning the two gold medals.

Nigeria lost to Egypt 3-2 in the male and female events respectively.

Africa’s highest ranked player, Nigeria’s Aruna Quadri will be joined by players from Tunisia, Congo Brazzaville and others at the qualifying tournament in Tunisia.

The participating countries are expected to register two men and two women each for the qualifying tournament.

Four men and four women will qualify for the Games in Tokyo from Tunisia.

Aug. 26, 2019 @ 14: 00 GMT

