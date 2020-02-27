THE Vice-President of Nigeria, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo will on Saturday, February 29, kick-off the 12th Police Games in Anambra State.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Frank Mba, said this during a telephone briefing at the Police Headquarters, Awka.

Mba, who confirmed the arrival of Prof. Osinbajo also said that the Sports Minister, Sunday Dare, would also be in the Anambra state capital for the Games.

Mba said that the Games would run from Feb. 29 to March 7 with athletes competing in 20 sports.

Some centres for the Games include Alex Ekwueme Square, Awka, the venue for the opening ceremonies, Rojenny Stadium, Oba, Tansian University and Agulu Lake Hotel.

He noted that more than 3,000 athletes from 12 zonal police commands and force headquarters are expected to participate in the competition.

“Each zone is made up of three commands, except zone 6 with four and zone 2 with two commands,’’ he said.

The Force PPRO said that sports would promote community policing which Anambra State had embraced.

He added that it would enable the police to identify with the communities in Anambra state, educate them through sports as well as the need for community policing initiative.

Mba observed that the sporting Infrastructure in Anambra state that are being upgraded to global standards would also remain a signature project for the state.

“Some of the sporting infrastructures is being upgraded to world standard, while some are being introduced. For example, the swimming pool that is being built at Ekwueme Square is of the standard level.

“Apart from sports infrastructure, the Games will also boost economic activities and create various windows of economic advantages by improving quality transactions among local businesses.

“Some professional coaches and sports experts will as well troop into the state to scout for talented athletes in Anambra, for international sporting outings,’’ Mba said.

– Feb. 27, 2020 @ 12:17 GMT |

(Visited 7 times, 7 visits today)