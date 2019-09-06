BLESSING Nwakanma, a Lagos State Taekwando Coach, on Friday said that more funds are needed to from the government to empower youths in Taekwando in Nigeria.

According to Nwakanma, Taekwando has been practiced in Nigeria since 1975, and all these years, they have produced lots of sports belts both locally and internationally.

Nwakanma, who spoke to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos, also praising the support given to the sport ahead of the 12th Africa Games where it recorded one gold medal.

On the future of the sport, she said most schools in Lagos State had inculcated Taekwando in their curriculum being a very interesting and energetic game.

“The discipline in Taekwando leads to increased energy, better health and fitness, greater coordination and higher self-esteem, these qualities are vital to a happier and longer life.

“Taekwando is an excellent sport for self defence and it’s a good form of wolkout,” she said.

Nwakanma said that one of the major challenges facing the martial art in Nigeria was funding at the grassroots and at the national levels.

“We will perform excellently if there are good sponsorships that can help pivot initiatives, championships and most importantly competitions that are certified globally.

“The government should provide more training programmes, organise more functions, create sports aids and better training facilities for the athletes,” Nwakanma said.

Nigeria athletes did well at the just-concluded African Games, and they won one gold medal good development from the past where we hardly climb the podium.

This, according to Nwakanma, is because they were prepared both physically and mentally.

“The athletes promised to do even better if they are being taken care of and as long as there is enough funds to make sure their training is constant,“ she said. (NAN)

– Sept. 6, 2019 @ 14:25 GMT |

