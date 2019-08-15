THE Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, said on Wednesday that his government would transform the Shooting Stars Sports Club, 3SC, and return it to the Nigerian Premier League.

Governor Makinde, who spoke at the Stakeholders Forum he hosted in the State of the Football Club at the Executive Council Chambers, Governor’s office, Agodi Ibadan, restated his government’s commitment to transform the 3SC and ensure that it reclaims its lost glory.

According to the governor, the government is ready to motivate and properly fund the club so that it can achieve the objective of gaining promotion to the premier league.

This was as stakeholders of the club, including the General Manager, Rasheed Balogun; Team Manager, Dimeji Lawal and Supporters’ Club chairman, Oluwafemi Olaniyi, among others, commended Governor Makinde for his uncommon support to the 3SC in less than three months in office.

They said that the club had not only been underfunded by the last administration, it was also not given enough moral support even when it gained promotion to the NPFL.

A statement signed by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Taiwo Adisa, quoted the governor as saying that the club should be playing in the Nigerian Premier League in view of its rich history and dedicated fan base across Nigeria and even Africa.

He maintained that the state government would “do whatever is necessary at this point; pick up the pieces and face the future to ensure that the club reclaims its lost glory”.

The governor assured the stakeholders, including the management and the players of the club, that his government would properly motivate and fund the club by giving it the required resources.

He directed the management of the club to forward a proposal to his office on any areas where it needed to fortify.

The Governor stated that his utmost concern was how the management would work hard to achieve desired goals, adding that he would make changes that would give the desired result.

He, however, urged them to remember that to who much is given, much is expected, noting that if it would take a miracle for the team to gain promotion, then that miracle would happen, because his becoming the Governor of Oyo state was also a miracle.

– Aug. 15, 2019 @ 15:20 GMT |

(Visited 3 times, 4 visits today)