FORMER Super Eagles’ Chief Coach Samson Siasia has appealed the life ban slammed on him by world football governing body FIFA.

Siasia disclosed at a press briefing held at the Media Center of the Moshood Abiola National Stadium yesterday that his lawyers filed the appeal to FIFA on August 27, 2019, while the other appeal was sent to the Court of Arbitration for Sports on the 29th of August, 2019.

Siasia, however, denied involvement in the illegal activities that are contrary to the ethics of football.

“I wish to state that I have never been and would never be a party to any form of unethical conduct or perversion in the discharge of my duties in any capacity. I built my career in the football industry on the foundation of hard work, integrity, consistency and God.

“In all my career, I have done nothing but serve my country clubs to the best of my personal and professional ability, with all my strength and might, with discipline, pride and passion and an awareness that it is a privilege to be an ambassador of our great nation. It is my greatest hope and belief that my Country also stands by and with me at a time like this.

“The entire proceedings and decision were only brought to my notice on the 16th of August, 2019 when the news broke in the public domain and friends and family started to call. I was unaware of the proceedings until I heard about FIFA’s decision.

“While I may not be able to publicly divulge the details and specifics, I think it fit to inform you that I have appealed against FIFA’s Decision and you all will probably hear the results as you hear about the ban. I am currently taking legal advice. My lawyer Mr Austin Otah has been liaising with the NFF and their counsel.

“I thank everyone who has supported me in one way or the other. I must state that this is the most trying period of my life. I am still dealing with the pain and challenges of my mother being kidnapped again and fighting to secure her release. I urge the nation to support me with prayers, goodwill and support of all kinds. The demands are very heavy”, Siasia disclosed.

His lawyer Mr Austin Otah also reacted on the appeal. “We have assisted Mr Samson Siasia to file his appeal and we are awaiting FIFA to acknowledge the receipt of the appeal. We are awaiting feedback from FIFA and CAS. – The Nation

– Sept. 6, 2019 @ 13:05 GMT |

