EX-SUPER Eagles midfielder, Mutiu Adepoju, says making Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) business is imperative for making it stable and viable.

Adepoju told News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that only when clubs began to declare profits and retain self-sponsorship would the league be stable.

Adepoju played most of his career in Spain, amassing La Liga totals of 175 games and 22 goals over the course of seven seasons and mainly representing Racing de Santander and Real Sociedad.

He said that such development would not only attract money to Nigeria but improve the professional prospects of Nigerian players who ply their trade in the country.

“Clubs should start aiming at making and declaring profits at the end of every season.

“As soon as they begin to do this, certainly, players will be more committed and more hardworking,’’ Adepoju said.

The former Super Eagles player commended NFF for strengthening Nigeria’s professional league which, he said, was fast developing.

NAN reports that Super Eagles coach, Gernort Rohr, recently said that Nigeria’s home-based players were negatively affected by the constant break in the league. (NAN)

