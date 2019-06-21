PEACE Eririoma, a player with the Delta Queens hockey team, says she believes having her six-month-old child in the stands while she is playing brings her confidence.

Eririoma told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday she has not been able to leave the child behind at home when she goes to play because of his age.

In view of this, she has been travelling with him alongside her teammates, and they are both presently with her Asaba-based side in Abuja for the Hockey Super League.

The baby, “God’s love’’, has always had to endure the cold in the stands while his mother is on the pitch, just as it happened on Thursday.

At the astro-turf pitch of the Moshood Abiola National Stadium , the Delta Queens beat Plateau Queens of Jos 3-0, with mother Peace playing and baby God’s love watching.

“I believe he brings me good luck and confidence whenever he is in the stands. For instance, when I was playing and I heard him crying I only smiled and concentrated more. I felt he was

urging me to play better,’’ Eririoma said.

She however acknowledged that the situation had not been easy for her to cope with.

“It is not easy for me combining motherhood and my playing career, even though the support from my family keeps me going.’’

Eririoma said the support she gets from her husband was particularly encouraging.

“It was my husband who encouraged me to travel with my baby because he knows I love to play and didn’t want motherhood to hinder me,’’ she said.

The defence player nonetheless pointed out that her experience had also carried her on as she did not struggle to get a shirt when she returned to the team from maternity leave.

“Experience has always helped to seal my place in the team. I really don’t fight for a shirt in the team. I just return and try to keep fit, eat healthy and train more,’’ Eririoma, who has been playing for 14 years, said

BE

– June 20, 2019 @ 17:55 GMT |

(Visited 5 times, 5 visits today)