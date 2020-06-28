Zambia’s soccer governing body, on Saturday, said it will meet all soccer teams next week to finalise measures for clubs to undertake in the build up to the reopening of the season, which prematurely closed in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Adrian Kashala, Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) Secretary-General, said the teams are expected to start training on July 1, while observing guidelines that have been availed to them.

He said in a statement that the league was tentatively set to resume on July 18.

“FAZ has furnished members with detailed guidelines arising from the tripartite meetings with the Ministry of Sports, Ministry of Health and FAZ,”’’ he said.

Matches are expected to be played behind closed doors with fans expected to catch the games through broadcast partner SuperSport, he added.

In his COVID-19 national address on Thursday, President Edgar Lungu said guidelines for all sports disciplines to follow, as they consider resuming sports activities, have been developed. (Xinhua/NAN)

– Jun. 28, 2020 @ 11:15 GMT |

