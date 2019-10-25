AIR Warriors were crowned the 2019 Zenith Bank Women Basketball League Champions after a hard earned victory over MFM Queens with 55-53 points in the final decided on Thursday.

According to a statement by the Media Officer, Afolabi Oni, the league debutant dominated the first half and won the first quarter 14-7 points at the Indoor Sports Hall of the National Stadium Lagos.

“They got the points before going into half time with 34-23 points on the back of a second quarter which they also won 20-17 points.

“It was a different ball game in the second half with both teams scoring 12 points each.

“It was a case of too little too late for MFM Queens under Coach Aderemi Adewunmi despite winning the last quarter 17-9 points.

“Murjanatu Musa of Air Warriors posted another double-double display with 17 points, 15 rebounds and three assists to win the title for her side,” Oni stated.

According to the statement Musa also picked the Most Valuable Player of the League award for the 2019 Zenith Bank Women Basketball League season.

“Musa was listed alongside Ifunanya Okoro (First Bank), Gbihi Cynthia (Dolphins), Josette Anaswem (Customs) and Ifunanya Ijeh (MFM Queens) as the Tournament’s Top 5.

“For individual awards, Jossette Anaswem emerged as tournament’s highest point scorer as well as the Three Points shooter.

“Murjanatu won the Highest Rebounder and Highest Blocks award, while Ifunanya Okoro settled for Assists and Steal leader as her team became the fourth team to have ever won the league in the last 15 years.

“Both teams have qualified for the FIBA Zone 3 Women Club Championship qualifiers holding in Cotonou, Benin Republic, while First Bank coasted to a comfortable 45 points win against Dolphins to win the bronze medal,” it stated.

NAN

– Oct 25, 2019 @ 08:00 GMT |

