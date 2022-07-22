Sri Lanka swears in new ministers

EIGHTEEN ministers, including Prime Minister Dinesh Gunawardena, were sworn into Sri Lanka’s new cabinet before President Ranil Wickremesinghe on Friday.

The President’s Office said that among those who took oaths as cabinet ministers, were Ali Sabry as the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Harin Fernando as the Minister of Tourism and Lands, Nalin Fernando as the Minister of Trade, Commerce and Food Security; and Kanchana Wijesekera as the Minister of Power and Energy.

Dinesh Gunawardena was sworn-in as the Prime Minister earlier in the day. He also holds the position of the Minister of Public Administration, Home Affairs, Provincial Councils, and Local Government.

Heavy security was deployed outside the prime minister’s office during the ceremony.

The ministers were sworn-in after Ranil Wickremesinghe won an election in parliament on July 20 to become the new President of Sri Lanka following the resignation of Gotabaya Rajapaksa. (Xinhua/NAN)

