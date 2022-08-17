Sri Lanka won’t extend state of emergency, president says

SRI Lanka’s president will not extend a state of emergency declared during anti-government protests, the presidential office said in a statement on Wednesday.

After the improvement of the situation Ranil Wickremesinghe sees no necessity to extend the measure, the office said.

The state of emergency gives broad powers to security forces to make arrests.

It has been in effect for a month and is officially due to end this Thursday.

Sri Lanka saw months of widespread protests against the government and storming of several key buildings last month which eventually led to the resignation of former president Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

Wickremesinghe was picked as his successor in a parliamentary vote on July 20.

He has in part addressed shortages of gas and fuel and restored some political stability, and the protests have recently largely fizzled out.

Sri Lanka still faces an unprecedented economic crisis and is currently negotiating with the International Monetary Fund to secure a bailout package. (dpa/NAN)

KN