Sri Lanka’s fuel quota system registers 5.5m vehicles -Minister

THE Minister of Power and Energy, Kanchana Wijesekera on Monday said that over 5.5 million vehicles were registered with Sri Lanka’s national fuel pass or QR code system.

Wijesekera said a total of 1,246 gas stations in the country now follow the QR code system and 4.3 million transactions have been completed.

He said buses engaged in public transport can get extra fuel apart from the standard quota from 107 state-owned bus depots.

Sri Lanka’s gas stations only accept the national fuel pass or QR code system from Aug. 1 as the country is facing a severe fuel shortage.

Sri Lanka appointed a committee last week to select suitable companies to import, distribute and sell petroleum products in the country. (Xinhua/NAN)

KN