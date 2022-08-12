Staff redeployment, postings to promote efficiency, accountability, says AuGF

THE Auditor-General of the Federation (AuGF), says recent redeployment of staff in the office is to promote efficiency and accountability.

Eme Oqua, Head of Press, OAuGF. said in a statement.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the statement was in reaction to accusations of alleged witch-hunt and nepotism by some people within the office.

“I wish to set the records straight in view of unsubstantiated allegations of misconduct by some faceless individuals.

“Section 85 of the constitution empowers the Auditor-General to exercise his powers without recourse to any other authority.

“It was in exercise of such powers that the AuGF has been redeploying staff to areas that are commensurate to their grade levels, experiences andqualifications,” she said.

She said that such postings and redeployments were done irrespective of ethnic or religious background of affected staff members.

According to Oqua, the AuGF has demonstrated on several occasions that he is a detribalised Nigerian .

“His personal aides and core support staff cut across ethnic, political, religious and geographical divides, ” she said.

She said that allegation of alteration of seniority of the directors was also baseless and unfounded.

“The public is, therefore, enjoined to always crosscheck facts with the OAuGF on the phone number, 2348110088888,” she said (NAN)

